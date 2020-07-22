Iowa’s Medicaid director Michael Randol to depart next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — The director of Iowa’s Medicaid program is leaving his role next month.

Michael Randol, who was hired to oversee the state’s privately managed program about two and a half years ago, is stepping down from his role on Aug. 14 to take an unspecified job in the private sector, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

Recruitment of a new director will begin “immediately,” department officials said.

In the meantime, Deputy Medicaid Director Julie Lovelady will serve as interim director.

The announcement did not include information on Randol’s new position in the private sector, and a DHS spokesman declined to offer more details.

Randol was brought on to led Iowa Medicaid Enterprise in December 2017, the organization within DHS that oversees the state’s multibillion-dollar Medicaid program that serves more than 700,000 poor and disabled Iowans each year.