3 Iowa Supreme Court applicants have ties to governor

Hogg and others have argued that the changes inserted politics into the judicial selection system and potentially shifted the balance in favor of the governor, allowing her to ensure more conservative appointments to the courts.

Supporters of the measure said lawyers had too much clout in deciding which judicial nominees were sent to the governor and that the change places more control with the governor, an elected official, instead of non-elected members of the state bar association.

Another applicant with ties to Reynolds is Sharon Brenna Findley Bird, a county attorney who served on the transition team for Branstad and Reynolds as they prepared to take office in 2010. Bird then became the Branstad administration's legal counsel and served as chief of staff.

Reynolds replaced Branstad as governor in 2017 when he was appointed ambassador to China.

Last year, a jury found Bird and Branstad discriminated against former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey because he is gay, and he was awarded $1.5 million. The jury determined Branstad and Bird pressured him to resign and retaliated against him when he refused to quit by cutting his pay.