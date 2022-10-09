Iowa water levels sag for third year

Below-average rainfall is leading to low crop yields in some parts of Iowa and other challenges as Iowa saw the third straight year of below-average precipitation.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources measures the “water year” from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, measuring rainfall, temperature and other indicators of water volume.

In the year that just ended, statewide average precipitation was 29.51 inches, according to a DNR report, a little over 6 inches below normal. That was drier than 2020, which measured 31.51 inches but slightly wetter than 2021, at 29.15 inches.

The year was 47th driest and tied for 47th warmest year out of the last 150 years tracked by the DNR.

The year started better than expected, Iowa DNR hydrologist Tim Hall said. But conditions worsened over the summer and fall. Dry conditions in western Iowa were somewhat offset by higher-than-average rainfall in parts of northeast Iowa.

“Overall it’s been a disappointing year, precipitation-wise,” he said. “Not hugely, shockingly low rainfall.”

Moderate droughts were present in different parts of Iowa over the whole 12-month period, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of northwest Iowa have been in an extreme drought since May.

Despite the low rainfall, crop yields have not suffered major setbacks, Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan said.

Last year, with similar conditions, farmers had higher than expected yields, and Glisan said he expects this year to be similar. The yields may not reach their full potential, but Glisan said the results so far have been positive.

“There have been farmers out there that have been very surprised, pleasantly surprised, on how yields are given how dry conditions were this year,” he said.

But in some parts of western Iowa, yields have fallen by as much as 50% of their capacity, Iowa State agronomist Mike Witt said. Elsewhere, farmers have been more lucky.

"Some areas are going to have yields that are very good, others yields that aren't so good," he said. "It's really a tale of the rain storms that we've got out there."

Northwest Iowa saw high rains this year, and crops are in a strong position. That advantage is leading to a relatively average year across the board, he said.

The three-year stretch of low rains have compounded this year, Witt said. Crops usually don’t have a hard time with one dry year, but when no water comes to replace the water in the soil after that year, crops have a more difficult time.

Drinking water stores are also a concern when it comes to low rainfall, Hall said. Cities in western and northwest Iowa often get their drinking water from wells near streams and rivers, and when the river levels get low the supply becomes limited.

Hall said no areas of the state ended up short on drinking water, but high demand put a challenge on some systems.

“Nobody had to go into emergency mode, but still, it’s not what you want to see,” he said.

Lower rainfall can also contribute to algae growth in streams and lakes. Lower water levels tend to be warmer, which allows for more bacteria to grow and can harm aquatic life, Hall said.

Climate change effects

The last three years have been drier than average, but 2019 and 2018 were among the wettest recorded in the last 150 years, Glisan said.

Iowa’s temperature is 1.3 degrees warmer than it was at the end of the 19th century, which has led to wetter springs and falls, he said. Warmer temperatures also require more water vapor before a rainfall event, which leads to more intense rains when it does rain.

The future may be one of more extremes, he said, with high rainfalls in some areas of the state coupled with droughts in others and more dramatic swings between the seasons.

I think that’s the expectation moving forward, is that our wets are going to become wetter and our dries are going to become drier, and we’re going to see that in different parts of the state co-mingling,” he said.