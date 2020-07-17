ISU, UI to survey Iowa rural residents on impacts of coronavirus

“We’re trying to get data as quickly as possible over the next two to three months and get that information to policymakers at all levels of government so they can make decisions to target programs to the specific needs of rural people,” Peters said.

The team will survey more than 12,000 Iowans on topics ranging from the availability of health care services to the reliability of high-speed internet to the economic stresses placed on a community by the pandemic. Peters said the survey results would remain confidential.

It’s imperative, Peters said, to gather data about rural America because policies enacted to fight the spread of the coronavirus in relatively dense urban areas may not be appropriate for rural areas. For instance, the survey data will offer insight into whether health care infrastructure and internet access are adequate to withstand the challenges of the pandemic among dispersed populations.

“Rent and mortgage assistance in urban areas is important because of the high cost of living,” Peters said. “But that may not be as important in rural areas. We’re hoping to shed some light on what assistance programs will benefit rural areas the most.”