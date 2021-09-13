Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

"The decision today by the Iowa Federal Court granting a Temporary Restraining Order against the use of the law which bans mask mandates in our public schools is welcome relief," Beranek said. "The ISEA maintains the people in the best position to decide what is right for a school district are the people in that school district. The order returns this decision making to the local level by temporarily lifting the mandate which prohibited action. We support local school districts’ ability to make decisions about the health and safety of their school community based on local metrics, needs, and requirements, especially when those decisions protect our most vulnerable students."