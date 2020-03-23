Longtime host of ‘Iowa Press’ dies

He reported from Little Rock, Ark., where forced school integrations was taking place in the 1950s. In the 1960s, he reported on economic challenges faced by Midwest farmers.

He produced news and public affairs coverage from South Vietnam and Southeast Asia, as well as Europe. He also produced news and health programming for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and hosted nationwide television public affairs programs on military affairs topics for NBC.

In addition to his work for Iowa PBS, from 2000 until his passing, Borg reported for Iowa Public Radio. His award-winning work often was carried nationally by other broadcast networks, including PBS and NPR.

“Iowa Public Radio has lost a treasured and respected colleague, and Iowans have lost one of the best reporters the state has ever seen,” said IPR Executive Director Myrna Johnson. Borg “gave us context and reporting that helped us understand our world — always with a steady hand and complete integrity.”

Memorials

Borg is survived by his wife, Sheila of Mount Vernon, four sons and a daughter.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold private funeral services. A memorial service may be scheduled later in the year.

Memorials are preferred to the Mount Vernon Schools Foundation. Donations to the Iowa PBS Foundation will help fund an annual internship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0