Mobile home park rent regulation won’t advance in Iowa Legislature

Holt said lawmakers were concerned that any legislation to control rent would open the door to rent controls in rental housing.

“There’s a lot of philosophical issues here that we have to we have to work through,” Holt said. “When we start going down the price control road that is something that we all need to be very concerned about.”

Wahls rejected the argument that the legislation calls for rent control. Instead, he said, it would require “rent justification.” The proposal is based on legislation from other states, specifically Delaware, a state “not known to be hostile to business interests.”

He also said the equity firms buying the parks are not looking to develop the land, but want the steady stream of income lot rental provides.

The proposed legislation does not target those “local, Iowa owner-operators who are doing the right thing,” Wahls said. “We need to make sure we have protection to make sure that Iowans in these communities that are now owned by out-of-state predatory companies are protected by the law. That they are not being just treated as dollar signs on a spreadsheet.”