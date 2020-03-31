Muscatine resident dies of COVID-19

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans who have died due to the coronavirus outbreak has risen to seven, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health

IDPH officials say the latest victim is a middle-aged resident of Muscatine County between the ages of 41 and 60 years.

State health officials reported today that they have been notified of 73 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 497 positive cases.

There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Linn County continues to lead all 99 counties with 90 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 76 and Johnson County with 73. A total of 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case.

A total of 51 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:

• Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cedar County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Clay County, one adult (18-40 years)