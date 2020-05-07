Nearly 25,000 more Iowans file unemployment claims

Nearly 25,000 more Iowans filed unemployment claims in the past week, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday.
Continuing weekly unemployment claims total 181,358, the department reported.
Iowa Workforce Development said 24,693 people filed unemployment claims between April 26 and May 2. That included 22,830 initial claims by people who work in Iowa and 1,863 claims filed by people who work in Iowa but live in another state.
State unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302 for the same week, the department said.
Also this week, a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, a total of $439,126,200 has been paid.
A total of $10,046,089 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
The industries with the most claims were manufacturing, 6,053; industry not available, self-employed, independent contractors, 4,010; health care and social assistance, 2,988; accommodation and food services, 2,200; and retail trade, 1,768.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is continuing to allow more businesses to reopen, which may mean more Iowans going back to work.
On Wednesday, after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Reynolds issued a proclamation permitting a variety of businesses to reopen, including dental services, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas.
She also relaxed mitigation strategies in the 22 counties that remain under more strict orders because the virus is more widespread there.
Beginning Friday in those 22 counties — which include Linn, Johnson and Black Hawk — malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50 percent of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.
For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics
