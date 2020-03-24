19 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa
Virus causing 'staggering' rise in Iowa unemployment claims

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on coronavirus updates in the state Friday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa.

 AP

Nineteen new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Iowa, state officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 124 in 30 different counties, according to state data.

More than 2,400 tests have been conducted at the state hygienic lab or at private labs since they started reporting, state officials said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to provide another update on the state’s response to the coronavirus at her daily news conference, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

