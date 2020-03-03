New coronavirus precautions to delay, control potential spread, say Iowa public health officials

Nationwide, there are now more than 100 confirmed cases in more than a dozen states, with nine deaths linked to the virus. In the state of Washington, where the deaths occurred, some public health officials have suggested the illness could have been spreading within the community for weeks, according to news reports.

Risk for outbreak still low in Iowa

At this time, the risk for an outbreak in Iowa still is low because public health officials have not found evidence of that the illness is spreading in Iowa’s communities, Pedati said.

However, the department recognizes there is a potential the virus could be introduced in Iowa, she said. By sharing information early and raising awareness on the tools made available by public health, the state agency can help prepare Iowans with the hope “that never have to use those kinds of plans.”

“We want to make sure people have the opportunity to think through those things and know where to get the information and how to stay informed, so if we do need to do those things, we’re prepared as we possibly can be,” Pedati told reporters.