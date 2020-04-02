Pressure mounting for Iowa stay-at-home order from governor

"Many citizens are hearing that as if they don't need to shelter at home and maybe only certain people do like older people," he said. "The messaging really needs to improve. Until all of us take this seriously it's going to be a longer process for us to come out of our current social distancing interventions."

Percenevich said the metrics used by the Iowa Department of Public Health to recommend stricter or relaxed social distancing interventions are inadequate. The agency on Thursday released a document showing that its guidance has been based on the percentage of cases requiring hospitalization, the rate of cases over the last 14 days and number of outbreaks in long-term care centers.

"By the time you are waiting for specific disease metrics that are not targeting exponential spread, you are many weeks behind the virus," he said. "You are intervening too late."

Governors in more than three dozen states have issued statewide stay-at-home orders.

Asked Wednesday about whether she would follow suit, Reynolds deflected, pointing to steps she has taken to close businesses and restrict gatherings but saying she thinks that it's ultimately up to individuals to choose wisely.

"I can't lock the state down," the Republican governor said.