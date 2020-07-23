Quad-Cities unemployment rate drops to 11.1% for June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities unemployment rate was 11.1% in June 2020, a new record for the month but a decline from 14.1% in May.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area recorded 176,800 jobs for June 2020, up from 168,600 in May 2020 but still below the 189,200 jobs in June 2019.

Iowans filed for more than 126,000 unemployment claims between July 12 and July 18, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning, marking the fewest total claims in the state since the week of March 22.

New totals accounted for 9,505 claims, a decrease from 10,653 the previous week.

Continuing claims accounted for 116,810, a decline from 134,284 the previous week.

“While one week is not a trend, it is the biggest decline in continuing claims we have had in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in a statement.

“We hope we continue to see similar declines in coming weeks as more and more Iowans return to work.”