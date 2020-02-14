Republicans start process to amend Iowa’s Constitution on abortion

The joint resolution must pass both the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House in exactly the same form this session and then win support of the 89th Iowa General Assembly elected in November before the measure would come before Iowa voters, as early as the 2022 general election.

Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said arguments made by Democrats during a two-hour floor debate that featured 18 speakers suggested a large majority of Iowans favor abortion rights for women. If that’s the case, he said, a vote on a constitutional amendment should be a “slam dunk,” so “what are you scared of? We want to take it to the people and let the people decide.”

Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, responded, “There’s no respect in this amendment, just power and control — the imposition of a will by some people over others. This is about the use of the state to impose the will of some people over others. This is about control. It’s about domination. It’s about power.”

The issue now moves to the Iowa House, where Republicans hold a 53-47 edge.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said his GOP caucus is decidedly pro-life but they view the joint resolution more as a separation of powers issue than an abortion amendment.

“This is about separating the powers and the decisions that are made by the court and the Legislature taking its power back,” he told reporters Thursday. “So this really is broader conversation than just what’s being focused on.”

