Reynolds sees Trump, feds as ‘a partner’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said she emerged from a two-hour teleconference meeting Thursday pleased with the partnership that President Donald Trump is seeking with U.S. governors to reopen the American economy that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are a partner,” Reynolds said in a radio interview about the Trump administration discussing the meeting between the president and governors. “They are standing alongside of us. If there’s anything that we need to ramp it up and get our state’s economy moving again, they stand ready and willing.”

“He walked through the guidelines and opening America back up again,” the Iowa governor said. “He kind of walked through broadly some of the recommendations that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and his team have put together. He just said this is a partnership. It’s up to the governors to actually pull the trigger and do what they need to do but these are some guidelines that they can utilize.”

Reynolds told Iowa reporters she had an initial meeting with her department heads who are part of an economic recovery task force to look at some of the research and metrics involved in starting the reopening of Iowa’s economy.