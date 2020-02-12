Reynolds takes tax swap plan on the road

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking her top legislative priority on the road in hopes of convincing Iowans of her plan to fund water quality projects, mental health care and other needs by increasing the sales tax — but also providing income tax and property tax relief.

The GOP governor, surrounded Wednesday by 26 supporters from a wide range of Iowa organizations at her weekly news conference, said she plans a series of meetings around Iowa to discuss her plan. It entails raising the sales tax by 1 cent to fund water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation programs while reducing income tax rates and brackets and establishing a new state funding mechanism for mental health services now paid for with property taxes.

“I’m going to go out there and drive this,” Reynolds said before embarking on her first stops in Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. She said she hoped to get Iowans’ feedback on “where we hit the mark” or where they might have suggestions.

“The Invest in Iowa Act is a bold vision for Iowa that lowers the overall tax burden on Iowans, and invests significantly in mental health and water quality. This plan will have immediate results for our economic competitiveness and overall quality of life,” the governor said.