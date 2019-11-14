DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The state auditor’s office intends to investigate the Davenport school district’s sale of a former school.
The Quad-City Times reports that the office will see whether the school board followed district policy regarding bids and conflicts of interest.
The district sold the former Lincoln School for $30,000 to a nonprofit group, Together Making a Better Community, despite receiving bids of more than $700,000.
The school board president, Ralph Johanson, has acknowledged that he had an interest in the policy. The district says he never made an offer, however. The board’s vice president, Linda Hayes, works for Third Missionary Baptist Church, which operates the nonprofit group. Officials have said she didn’t vote on the sale but did participate in closed meetings about selling the school and spoke favorably of selling to the group.
———
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com
