State documents: Top DHS manager knew of arousal study plans

The pitch went on to discuss use of a penile device used for measuring arousal and said if the research was successful it could be used at other locations including a state mental health facility at Cherokee and a civil commitment location for sex offenders in Kansas.

The release of the documents comes after two doctors and four other former Glenwood employees filed a federal civil rights lawsuit earlier this month against DHS and several top officials, alleging a conspiracy to silence complaints about the sexual arousal research.

The allegations center on Rea who was hired in 2017 by the state of Iowa from Kansas. Lawsuit plaintiffs claim Rea was determined to turn the state-owned facility into a research center through medical experimentation, including "sexual arousal research" on extremely fragile and dependent residents.

It names as defendants former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned in June 2019 at the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds; Shults, Rea who was fired in December; and Mohammad Rehman, Glenwood medical director, who remains on the job.

The doctors and other plaintiffs allege violations of federal civil rights and whistleblower laws, wrongful termination and interference with a doctor-patient relationship.

The U.S. Department of Justice notified the state in November that it was launching an investigation into allegations of human experimentation and other treatment concerns.

