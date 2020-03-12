State panel sees stable Iowa economy, sticks with revenue projections

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, encouraged REC members to consider reconvening in four weeks to better assess the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing market volatility.

He noted the governor earlier this week suggested a minimum cost impact of $200 million because of the virus, which likely would not be fully covered by federal aid.

“We have to be very cautious and conservative,” said Hall, who also urged GOP leaders to drop the tax-cut ideas at this time, given the worldwide uncertainty.

Roederer said the COVID-19 outbreak has unleased shockwaves across the world economy but Iowa is taking a coordinated prevention and response plan and Iowans are using good judgment in approaching the outbreak.

“This is what our numbers show and, if that changes, we’ll have to adjust,” he said. “I think everybody in the world would like to know what the outcome is going to be but we won’t know.

“None of the indicators are deviating significantly from projections. I’m not saying that they won’t, but we’re still early in this event.”

“It’s totally unreal what’s going on,” Lyons added. “It’s just going to take some time to let this work through. If Iowa can contain this pandemic, there should be just minimal economic damage.”

