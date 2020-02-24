Susan Christensen named Iowa Supreme Court chief justice

DES MOINES — Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court on Monday selected Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan to serve as their chief.

Christensen will succeed former Chief Justice Mark Cady who died Nov. 15. She becomes the second woman to serve as chief justice of Iowa’s highest court.

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues as chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court,” Christensen said in a statement. “Three months ago, our court faced a sudden crisis with the unexpected death of Chief Justice Cady.”

Justice David Wiggins — who plans to retire in March — has served as acting chief justice since Cady’s death.

“I am deeply appreciative of the immediate leadership by acting Chief Justice David Wiggins,” Christensen said. “He provided the stability to push forward with the court’s work while the judicial branch and entire state grieved for the Cady family.

“As chief justice, I will maintain my passion for child welfare and juvenile justice and do my best to lead Iowa’s judiciary in a manner which provides all 99 counties with fair and impartial justice.”

Christensen was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 by Gov. Kim Reynolds. She will be up for retention in November.