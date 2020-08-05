Trump, Ernst have slight leads in poll of Iowa voters

In the Senate race, unlike previous polls, Ernst, who is seeking re-election to a second term, is leading her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, by the same margin — 48 percent to 45 percent.

Libertarian Rick Stewart gets support from 2 percent; independent Suzanne Herzog, 1 percent; and undecided, 3 percent.

When likely voters are asked, the race gets tighter, with Ernst leading 48 percent to 47 percent, according to Monmouth.

Previous polls over the spring and summer have shown a tight Senate race. The polls produced margins similar to Monmouth’s, but with Greenfield holding a lead within the margin of error.

“Ernst won a competitive open seat contest six years ago. Greenfield is giving the incumbent a run for her money to hold onto it,” Murray said.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com’s rating of pollsters, the Monmouth poll earned an A-plus with a slight Democratic bias.

The poll also found 40 percent of Iowa voters say it is very likely they will vote by mail rather than in person in the Nov. 3 election. Another 1 percent are somewhat likely to do this, 12 percent are not too likely, and 30 percent are not at all likely.

In many Iowa counties, active voters will receive an absentee ballot application for the 2020 general election. Just 20 percent reported they had regularly voted by mail in past elections.

