U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack endorses Joe Biden

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City, announced Thursday he is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Loebsack, who plans to retire from Congress at the end of this year, endorsed former candidate Pete Buttigieg before the February 3 Iowa caucuses.

The race to the Democratic presidential nomination has long since left Iowa and has narrowed to former Vice President Biden and Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. Thanks to decisive victories in myriad states over the past two weeks, Biden has become the heavy favorite in the race.

“Vice President Biden will restore character to the White House and bring the experience necessary to deliver meaningful progress for the American people,” Loebsack said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “Whether it’s building on the Affordable Care Act through the creation of a public option, tackling climate change, taking on the NRA, or revitalizing rural communities, Vice President Biden won’t just fight for middle class Americans — he will get things done on their behalf. I am very proud to join Joe Biden in the fight for the soul of America.”

Loebsack joins Iowa’s Democratic Congresswomen, Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, in endorsing Biden. They endorsed Biden before the caucuses.

