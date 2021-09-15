UI Children’s Hospital ‘has its own crisis’

AMES — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics — heading into the fall and winter months with COVID still spreading — is preparing for another surge, albeit different from the one that stressed the campus last year.

This time around, UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told the Board of Regents on Wednesday, non-COVID patients aren’t putting off care.

“Last year, one of the saving graces — if you want to call it a saving grace — was that the pandemic was depressing health care demand,” he said. “People were putting off care. So during various different COVID peaks, the hospital was otherwise empty for certain types of care.

“That's not the case right now. We're full for all types of care — and on top of it, we’re seeing these COVID volumes right now.”

He noted a significant number of local patients — not just statewide transfers — are walking into UIHC urgent cares and coming in for COVID testing.

And, where the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital last summer reported a 65 percent occupancy, it’s up above 90 percent right now, Gunasekaran said.