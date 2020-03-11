Update: Coronavirus compels unprecedented move to online classes at Iowa universities

“For me personally that seems like it’s going to be really hard, especially as a first-year,” she said, flagging challenges with moving out of the dorms early and leaving new friends. “I just bid a sorority so I’m supposed to be initiated, but now that probably won’t happen if they cancel the rest of the semester.”

Although Kallio has taken an online class before and found it manageable, she prefers to take classes in person.

So does UI junior Juliana DeSouza, 20, who said she wants to know if the university will offer any tuition reimbursement for the period of online instruction.

“The cost of online school tuition, which is what my mom does actually, is like two grand a year in comparison to what we have to pay — so that’s a big deal,” DeSouza said, arguing for some money back.

Grinnell, Drake

The announcement came a day after Grinnell College became the first higher education institution in Iowa to announce it’s canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester and asking its 1,700 students to stay home after spring break.

Grinnell will conduct the remaining semester coursework virtually.