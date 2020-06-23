Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

Other areas of the United States have reported similar trends among young adults.

At a U.S. House hearing Tuesday, members of the committee from Florida and Texas expressed concern about spikes in cases among young adults.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus is confusing because some people don't get sick or are mildly ill while others die.

"It's a very difficult message when people say I'm young, I'm healthy who cares? Well, you should care. Not only for yourself but for the impact you might have on the dynamics of the outbreak," he said.

In Iowa, hospitals in Ames and Iowa City haven't seen a surge in admissions, as many of the younger individuals testing positive report mild symptoms. While that's good for the individual, it also means people testing positive likely are active in the community and potentially spreading the virus.

"If those persons are not being mindful and quarantining or staying home when they're sick, it's just increasing chances that they might spread it to someone else and certainly we hope it's not in any of our older adult populations or others who have other medical vulnerabilities," Jarvis said.

Reynolds has insisted that Iowa is well into its recovery stage, and last week she named a board of business executives to help lead the effort toward economic recovery. The Republican governor said the state will respond to virus surges with more testing, but she has also noted it's up to individuals to decide how they will deal with the virus.