Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine seeks volunteers for annual cleanup day
topical

Wildcat Den State Park in Muscatine seeks volunteers for annual cleanup day

Iowa Department of Natural Services is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day in state parks and forests on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Among the sites participating in the annual Volunteer Day is Wildcat Den State Park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine.

Wildcat Den State Park

Activities could include litter pick-up, painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. 

For details on times, meeting locations and activities, visit www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.

