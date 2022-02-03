Library outreach programs provide essential materials, services during COVID-19 pandemic

Cathy Zimmerman has gotten to know many voracious readers in her more than 15 years working as the Scott County Library Bookmobile Associate. She's traveled all over rural Scott County, delivering books, movies and other materials to those who can't make it to the library.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily stopped the county bookmobile's deliveries, which have been going on in some capacity since 1947, cutting library patrons off from Zimmerman and the services she provides.

"You get to know people, you get to know their families," Zimmerman said. "So not being able to have that contact with them and knowing that they were huge readers, and that for some of them it was their their only means have something to do, it was hard."

Local libraries have done all they can throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep providing their services through different outreach programs, from bookmobiles to delivery services.

While they have opened up and are operating mostly normally now, Quad-Cities area residents can still receive what they need from the library through alternate means.

The Scott County Library bookmobile had to change its routes and schedule for a while, but are now back to normal. Even when patrons weren't allowed to interact with Zimmerman, she said they were still excited to get the comfort of a book or other library material.

"All of my people who use the service on a normal basis are absolute readers, and so the fact that they could have the books brought back out to them, they were thrilled," Zimmerman said.

Library public outreach services go beyond just handing out books for entertainment, they also provided necessary tools for people in need. Rock Island Library Public Services Coordinator Carol Anne Chouteau said that in addition to normal services they have also printed off documents those without internet can't get another way, such as tax forms, to pick up.

The libraries have also provided Wi-Fi hotspots, either to check out or to use while the bookmobile is parked at a stop.

"They were greatly relieved," Chouteau said. "There were a number of our patrons that would call and have us place holds and stuff like that because we have some who just don't have any computer access or anything at home."

Information on the bookmobile stops for the Scott County and Rock Island libraries can be found online.

While the Davenport Public Library doesn't have a traditional bookmobile, Community Outreach Supervisor Brittany Peacock said the outreach department handles deliveries of library materials to senior centers, daycare facilities and preschools.

In warmer weather the library also operates an Outreach Wheeled Library, which they take to events like farmers' markets.

Demand for delivery services has remained consistent throughout the pandemic, Peacock said, and she wishes she had more people to help get out for deliveries. They've been in contact with patrons to let them know about how they were pivoting, which was appreciated.

"We really made sure while we were working from home to call each and every one of our patrons to check in, because we knew that they were isolated even more so than what we were," Peacock said. "One of my employees sent out personalized cards to every single one of our people.

They still talk about how sweet that was, just telling them that we're thinking of them and offering different ways for us to get books to them."

The senior living centers, especially hard hit throughout the pandemic, are a common stop for library outreach services. So many people in those facilities have died from COVID-19 over the past two years, Zimmerman said, that she wasn't able to see.

"It was like losing a family member," Zimmerman said.

She's able to see the people she's providing materials now, and hear how happy they've been to have some form of entertainment during quarantines and self-isolation.

The Rock Island and Davenport libraries each have their own way of recording the nice comments they receive, from emails to handwritten notes left with returned books.

"Staff members leave us little notes in the bags every once in a while and we we keep them in a little special folder that we get out every now and then, just to see the impacts that we're making..." Peacock said. "We're just so lucky to get to do what we do."

