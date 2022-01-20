Opioid deaths, driven by fentanyl, rise in Iowa

Dr. Alison Lynch, a professor of psychiatry and family medicine and director of the UIHC opioid addiction clinic, said it can be more difficult for health care workers to resuscitate someone who has overdosed on fentanyl.

“In the past, if someone had a heroin overdose, we could use Narcan and often one dose or maybe a couple doses would work,” Lynch said. “Now that fentanyl is in the drug supply, it can take multiple doses of Narcan or Naloxone, and even then it can be really hard to get somebody out of that overdose. It’s again made it just more scary.”

Miller said his office has worked to address the opioid crisis by joining lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Iowa was set to receive roughly $25 million from a $4.3 billion settlement with the owners of Purdue Pharma, the company that made the opioid painkiller OxyContin.

But a court rejected that settlement, and Miller said that decision will be appealed in federal court and could ultimately wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Unfortunately the money that’s available there to Iowa … is not available at this time,” Miller said. “But the larger settlement, hopefully up to $170 million (from a settlement with opioid distributor Johnson & Johnson), will be available this summer. And eventually we’ll get money from Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers (family that owns the company). But it’s a very complicated case that continues to go on.”

