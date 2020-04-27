Pritzker blasts GOP rep’s lawsuit, says 2 downstate counties have highest death rates

“That means you’re more likely to die of COVID-19 if you live in either of those two counties than if you live in Chicago or in Cook County,” Pritzker said.

He said while the Chicago area has most of the cases, it also has about two-thirds of the state’s population and most of its hospital capacity.

“COVID-19 knows no county or regional boundaries. It's clear that some people are simply looking at the number of cases in a county and not looking at the infection rate,” he said, later adding, “The decisions have most often been very difficult, often choosing between saving lives and saving livelihoods. But thousands of Illinoisans are still with us today because nearly all of you have made an earnest effort to follow our stay-at-home order.”

Pritzker said on April 6, there were 3,680 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, and that had increased to 4,672 as of midnight Sunday, marking an increase of nearly 1,000 in one month and 73 in one day.

There are now 45,883 confirmed cases in Illinois, an increase of 1,980 from Sunday, and 1,983 deaths, an increase of 50 from Sunday. The state reported another 12,676 test results Monday, which also contributed to the spike in cases.