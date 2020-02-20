Teebone's Steakhouse to open in former Johnnie B's location

WAPELLO — Johnnie B’s was one of the most popular restaurants in Wapello for over 20 years, and after being closed for two years, another Wapello resident hopes to bring new life to the building.

Next Wednesday, February 26, will be the grand opening of Teebone’s Steakhouse and Bar. The name comes from the new owner, Linda McAtee.

“My youngest son came up with that,” McAtee said. “I couldn’t come up with a name, and he just came up with it and I thought it was genius.”

The ‘Tee’ part will sound familiar to Muscatine residents. For 15 years, McAtee owned Tee’s Ice Cream & Burgers, selling it two years ago.

“I had built a pretty good business there and had decided it was time to sell," she said. "When it’s at its best and has awesome numbers, that’s when you need to let it go.”

After working as a manager at the BP on Grandview Avenue, McAtee decided she was ready to go back to the restaurant business once she had heard the Johnnie B’s building was for sale.

“It’s a big challenge, completely different from burgers and fries,” she admitted, “Sometimes I feel like I’m in over my head. But I like challenges, I’ll figure it out.”