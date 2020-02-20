Teebone's Steakhouse to open in former Johnnie B's location

WAPELLO — Johnnie B’s was one of the most popular restaurants in Wapello for over 20 years, and after being closed for two years, another Wapello resident hopes to bring new life to the building.
Next Wednesday, February 26, will be the grand opening of Teebone’s Steakhouse and Bar. The name comes from the new owner, Linda McAtee.
“My youngest son came up with that,” McAtee said. “I couldn’t come up with a name, and he just came up with it and I thought it was genius.”
The ‘Tee’ part will sound familiar to Muscatine residents. For 15 years, McAtee owned Tee’s Ice Cream & Burgers, selling it two years ago.
“I had built a pretty good business there and had decided it was time to sell," she said. "When it’s at its best and has awesome numbers, that’s when you need to let it go.”
After working as a manager at the BP on Grandview Avenue, McAtee decided she was ready to go back to the restaurant business once she had heard the Johnnie B’s building was for sale.
“It’s a big challenge, completely different from burgers and fries,” she admitted, “Sometimes I feel like I’m in over my head. But I like challenges, I’ll figure it out.”
One of the things she’s most confident in is the location. “It’s tucked away in a little town, but there are also so many other little towns around.”
With not many steakhouses in the area, Teebone’s doesn’t have much competition, and McAtee believes that the 20 minute distance from Muscatine will be a “nice ride” for hungry residents.
Another positive is its beautiful view. The original owner, John Hess, had built his restaurant over the river after his previous building burnt down. “I’ve had people come in for job interviews, and I go to introduce myself, and they’re just looking off out the window,” McAtee said.
Once the weather warms up, guests will be eager to take advantage of the restaurant’s outdoor seating, she said.
Like her previous restaurant, Teebone’s is going to be a bit of a family affair for McAtee. “All my kids kids are grown, and all three of them worked at Tee’s. In the two years since I sold it, they all kind of drifted to find jobs, but they’re all going to work here again and want to be part of it. They’re all happy about it, even if they think Mom’s crazy.”
Teebone’s will specialize in steak, serving several different cuts alongside baked and sweet potatoes, a salad bar, chicken strips, Alfredo, cheese ravioli, 10 appetizers and more. Those who came to Johnnie B’s for their seafood will have the choice of catfish, wall-eye or salmon.
“It’s not too big of a menu, but it’s big enough,” McAtee said.
There will also be a full bar at the restaurant. Specials will be developed over time.
“We’re just going to kind of go slow," she said. "I don’t want to dive in completely and screw everything up.”
“I’ve lived in little towns before and I’ve never really had this kind of environment," she said. "Everybody is just so helpful and it’s just a really great community… They’re all so excited, and they should be. They’ve really missed this place.”
The restaurant will be open 4-10 p.m. for the first few weeks. It will be closed on Tuesdays, a stark difference from most of Wapello’s restaurants and businesses, which are usually closed Sundays or Mondays.
Teebone’s is located at 210 Van Buren Street, Wapello.