"Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week

Genesis CEO Doug Cropper offered grim words Tuesday when he talked about COVID-19, the Quad-Cities, and the state of local hospitals.

"Based on the numbers, Davenport and the rest of the Quad-Cities are some of the worst places to be right now in terms of the spread of COVID-19," said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health Systems. "We tested 1,000 people (Monday). Test Iowa in Davenport tested another 550 people (Monday).

"You can look at that number of tests. Then consider that our 7-day positivity rate is at about 30%. And we know up to 10% of those can end up in the hospital. In five to seven days we could be looking at 30, maybe 40 new patients. It's simply not a sustainable situation.

"We will, if the numbers continue, reach a point where we can't help people. We did our best to try and warn people. And we are going to do our best to warn people again.""

It's the message Cropper and health officials throughout the Quad-Cities delivered almost a month ago during a press conference in Vander Veer Park. And it's the message Cropper and UnityPoint-Trinity CEO and President Bob Erickson delivered during a Nov. 3 Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press conference.