"Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week

Genesis CEO Doug Cropper offered grim words Tuesday when he talked about COVID-19, the Quad-Cities, and the state of local hospitals.
"Based on the numbers, Davenport and the rest of the Quad-Cities are some of the worst places to be right now in terms of the spread of COVID-19," said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health Systems. "We tested 1,000 people (Monday). Test Iowa in Davenport tested another 550 people (Monday).
"You can look at that number of tests. Then consider that our 7-day positivity rate is at about 30%. And we know up to 10% of those can end up in the hospital. In five to seven days we could be looking at 30, maybe 40 new patients. It's simply not a sustainable situation.
"We will, if the numbers continue, reach a point where we can't help people. We did our best to try and warn people. And we are going to do our best to warn people again.""
It's the message Cropper and health officials throughout the Quad-Cities delivered almost a month ago during a press conference in Vander Veer Park. And it's the message Cropper and UnityPoint-Trinity CEO and President Bob Erickson delivered during a Nov. 3 Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press conference.
"Let's just go from that press conference last Tuesday," Cropper said. "In that time we have more than doubled — from 50 to 105 — the number of COVID patients who are hospitalized at Genesis.
"We are now admitting between 15 and 20 patients every day. And we expect it to get much worse. And let me add some perspective: Throughout June, July, August and September we average three COVID admissions a day.
"This is a serious, serious situation," Cropper said. "We are seeing what we feared back in March and April."
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig agreed with Cropper. During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press conference she said "We are teetering on the point of no return" if people don't follow safety guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Ludwig said 51 people were hospitalized in Rock Island County with symptoms of COVID-19.
Rock Island County health officials reported 131 new infections, raising the county's total to 5,740 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 109 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to soar across Illinois, as state health officials reported a staggering 12,623 new cases. That record-high for daily cases also pushed Illinois to 511,183 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. All told, 10,289 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Scott County officials reported 129 new cases, putting the county's total number of confirmed cases to 6,890.
"In Scott County, recent case counts have been 200–350 per day. By comparison, there were only 321 cases in the entire month of June," said Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers.
Rivers said the virus has been spreading to family members and close friends at gatherings without social distancing and masks.
"This surge is challenging our ability to investigate cases in a beneficial timeframe," Rivers said. "At Scott County, we made the decision to hire additional contact tracers when daily cases were closer to 120 per day. With the number of daily cases nearly tripling, we aren’t sure that plan is still viable. We are doing our best, but this surge is nearly unmanageable."
Scott County recorded its 52nd death, an adult aged 61-80. "
"We share our deepest sympathy with the family of this individual. We are nervous about what our recent flood of cases will mean for increased illness, increased hospitalizations, and increased deaths in our community," Rivers said.
Iowa health officials reported 3,869 new infections, raising the state total to 161,740 confirmed cases and 1,874 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for masks to be worn at indoor gatherings of 25 or more people and at outdoor events of 100 or more participants above the age of 2 years, although she did not impose a statewide mask mandate. It is the first time she has taken such action since the pandemic arrived in March.
Cropper made a plea to those who think they need a COVID-19 test, asking people to not show up at hospital emergency rooms.
"Yesterday (Monday) we had 224 people come to the emergency room — and out half were looking for COVID tests," Cropper explained. "We are asking people to go to testing sites or to contact their physician."
An Iowa health official acknowledged Tuesday people logging on to Test Iowa may experience delays getting approval to go to a test site. In the last week, there were some delays for people trying to get to the Davenport site in the former Sears Automotive building in North Park Mall.
A person seeking a test at a state test site must first log onto testiowa.com, fill out a questionnaire, and be approved for a COVID-19 test. Applicants in Davenport and throughout the state have filled out the questionnaire and received a message stating "No testing times are available" and asked to reapply later.
The official said there has been an increase in requests for tests and some sites have been temporarily closed so the sites can be moved to indoor drive-thru sites.
With reports from Rod Boshart and Associated Press.
