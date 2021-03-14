The week in COVID-19 brings welcome vaccination news, words of caution in the Quad-Cities

The ongoing efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Quad-Cities residents dominated the news this week.
And those efforts got a huge boost in Rock Island County as public health officials welcome an Illinois National Guard Clinic to the Camden Centre in Milan.
Local health officials also warned Q-C residents about the looming threat of renewed infection rates. They pointed to increases in new cases and indications the infection rate could start to climb.
Friday, March 12
The rate of completed COVID-19 vaccinations continued to climb throughout the Quad-Cities.
According to data supplied by both the Illinois and Iowa departments of public health, 30,724 people have completed the vaccination cycle — a rate of 9.7%.
Thanks to 14,462 completed vaccinations, the vaccination rate in Rock Island County is 10.08%. In Scott County, a total of 16,262 residents are fully vaccinated, giving the county a rate of 9.4%.
Thursday, March 11
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz offered a detailed analysis of recent increases in new COVID-19 cases.
"My best guess is two things have happened," Katz said. "First, people are backing off non-pharmaceutical interventions (masking, social distancing, hand washing) and so there has been an increase in infection.
"Second, we have to look at COVID variants. We know the U.K. strain is 50% more infectious and there are indications it is upward of 50% more lethal. There may be an increase in spread because a strain of COVID is more infectious."
Katz explained why the virus cannot continue to be passed around — even if it is not sickening or killing people.
"What is important to understand is that the more COVID that is out there, the more variants can develop. We must continue to be extremely cautious in the short and middle term if we want to have long-term gains," Katz said. "We must double down on non-pharmaceutical interventions now. If we don't, that light at the end of the tunnel will turn out to be a train coming toward us."
Wednesday, March 10
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County on Wednesday — that's nearly three times the 18 cases reported Tuesday. Fifteen cases were reported Monday, and just 11 new cases were reported Sunday.
Rock Island County Health Officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday — over the course of the weekend and Monday the county averaged 19 cases a day and reported 25 new cases Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 9
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill confirmed that, for at least the next 90 days, the COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan will be paused.
Hill stressed the vaccination clinic at Camden Centre would be a game-changer as long as there is vaccine supply.
"We aren't there yet, but with supply, this clinic will vaccinate 1,000 people a day," Hill said while she stood inside the Camden Centre.
Monday, March 8
The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19-related death for the first time since Feb. 23 — a span of 14 days.
Monday's death was just the third linked to the virus in Rock Island County since Feb. 12. There have been 305 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health did not report a death Monday in Scott County. The death toll in the county is 213.
Sunday, March 7
Scott County reported 28 new positive tests but no new deaths, as the death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic remained at 212.
Saturday, March 6
After falling to single digits at the beginning of the week, Scott County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19. Scott County has recorded 18,390 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county's total cases to 12,941.