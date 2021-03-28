The week in COVID-19: Case counts mount again in the Quad-Cities

Health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County shared a message of warning Friday after a week that saw the COVID-19 positivity rate on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities more than double percentage points and the new-case count rise.
"There is a very real danger we could lose everything we gained," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "We know because we've seen this all before."
Friday, March 26
Concern among health officials on both sides of the Quad-Cities continued to mount Friday after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 160 new cases in Scott County, ending a week that saw new cases in the count daily.
But Friday's report was particularly troubling to officials because in the seven-day period that ended Thursday, Scott County had a total of 224 cases. The single-day count of 180 cases Friday represented 71.4% of the previous seven days.
Thursday, March 25
Scott County's seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate was on the rise again Thursday, hitting 10%.
After hovering around 4% for much of last week, Scott County's positivity rate reached 9% both Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10% mark reported Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Heath is a reflection of 224 new cases in the county over the past seven days.
The positivity rate in Iowa continued its incremental rise, hitting 4.8% Thursday after increasing from 4.4% on Tuesday to 4.6% Wednesday.
After reporting six COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Genesis Health System said 17 people are hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus.
The number of COVID-19 patients reported by the Rock Island County Health Department has remained more stable. Officials said 13 county residents were hospitalized with the virus. That number has hovered between 11 and 15 for the better part of two weeks.
Wednesday, March 24
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County Wednesday.
That's an increase of 21 cases over the 44 cases reported Tuesday.
Through parts of February and March the daily new-case count in Scott County fell into the teens. More importantly, the county's positivity rate fell to as low as 3%.
Scott County is moving backward in terms of case count and positivity rate. The rate was again 9% Wednesday, marking the second-straight day the percentage point rate was almost double that of late last week.
Iowa's positivity rate also has inched upward. After settling between 3.9% and 4.1%, the rate rose to 4.4% Tuesday and 4.6% Wednesday.
Rock Island County reported 22 new cases Wednesday — and the positivity rate, reported March 20, was 3%.
Tuesday, March 23
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 9% Tuesday — a 4 percentage point increase in just five days. In fact, last Friday's positivity rate of 5% was a jump of a little more than 1 percentage point over the course of two days.
The statistic is troubling for health officials as safety standards are increasingly loosened all over the Quad-Cities — especially in Scott County after Iowa dropped all mandatory masking and distancing requirements.
Scott County Health Department Interim Director Amy Thoreson said a decrease in the number of tests could increase the positivity rate and recognized an increase in the number of positive test results throughout Scott County.
Just over three weeks ago, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz warned of an upward climb in Scott County's positivity rate. Both Katz and Thoreson have strongly recommended Scott County residents continue to mask and distance in public and avoid large groups.
Iowa's positivity rate also has climbed from under 4% to 4.4%.
On the Illinois side of the Q-C, Rock Island County's positivity rate dropped from 3.0% on March 13 to 2.4% on March 20.
Monday, March 22
The vaccination clinic in Milan has had a profound impact on the vaccination rate in the Quad-Cities.
From late December to March 9, the day the vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre opened, a total of 12,488 Rock Island residents were fully vaccinated — rate of 8.7%.
Since March 9, a span of 12 days, 5,018 county residents reached fully vaccinated status. The 17,506 people who have completed the vaccination cycle gives Rock Island County a rate of 12.20%.
While Scott County does not have a daily mass clinic supported by contract health care workers and the Iowa National Guard, the county's hospital system has handled the vaccinations of patients 65 and older.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 22,654 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated — a rate of 13.0%.
While the vaccination infrastructure of each county is different, the efforts of public health and private providers have translated into 40,160 fully vaccinated Q-C residents — a rate of 12.7%.
Sunday, March 21
Iowa health officials said there were 18,774 positive COVID tests in Scott County since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 27 positive tests since Saturday. Rock Island County no longer reports case counts on the weekend.
Saturday, March 20
Iowa health officials said 18,747 positive COVID tests have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. That was a rise of 56 positive tests since Friday. Rock Island County no longer reports case counts on the weekend.