The week in COVID-19: Case counts mount again in the Quad-Cities

Health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County shared a message of warning Friday after a week that saw the COVID-19 positivity rate on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities more than double percentage points and the new-case count rise.

"There is a very real danger we could lose everything we gained," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "We know because we've seen this all before."

Friday, March 26

Concern among health officials on both sides of the Quad-Cities continued to mount Friday after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 160 new cases in Scott County, ending a week that saw new cases in the count daily.

But Friday's report was particularly troubling to officials because in the seven-day period that ended Thursday, Scott County had a total of 224 cases. The single-day count of 180 cases Friday represented 71.4% of the previous seven days.

Thursday, March 25

Scott County's seven-day COVID-19 testing positivity rate was on the rise again Thursday, hitting 10%.