The week in COVID-19 news: North Scott High School closes for two weeks, Rock Island returns to a warning status

At that time there were 19 people hospitalized, up from 15 on Tuesday. Hospitalization data is not released at the county level for Scott County, but region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and other counties, had 13 additional admissions for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 64 hospitalized, with 21 in ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Iowa coronavirus website.

The Quad-Cities also confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 5,334.

Rock Island reported 34 more cases, for a total of 2,749, with 74 total deaths, no new deaths on Wednesday.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced four additional cases in Henry County, for a total of 586, and no additional cases in Stark County, where the total remains 47. There have been 7 deaths in the counties combined.

Scott County reported an additional 44 cases, for a total of 2,585, with 26 total deaths, according to the state website. Details about the age and gender breakdown are not released.

Illinois added 1,941 cases, for a total of 266,151, with 8,367 deaths. As of 2 p.m., Iowa had 836 new cases, for a total of 76,225, with 1,235 deaths.