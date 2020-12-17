'There have been no major stops on the movement': Belew lays roots of modern white power movement bare during seminar

"What we often fail to realize is we are decades — if not generations — into the white power movement," Belew said. "And there have been no major stops on the movement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We try to give names to the different groups, or classify them. But one of the reasons I prefer to use 'white power' is it recognizes the fact that many people move fluidly around it. You can have a skinhead who worships at a Christian Identity church, or a group of Nazis who burn a cross with Klan members. So white power is first of all meant to convey that it is a social movement."

Belew's research closely examines the impact soldiers returning from the Vietnam War had on the narrative that became the white power movement.

"You start to see the groundswell of anti-government sentiment driving people to form militia and paramilitary groups," Belew said. "Not all militias were racist or anti-Semitic — but it gave the white power movement a chance to get a foothold in larger groups.

"The other thing that happened is white-power groups began to develop organized structures and organized violence became much more deadly."