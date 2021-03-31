 Skip to main content
'This news is heartbreaking': Remains found in DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell
'This news is heartbreaking': Remains found in DeWitt are those of Breasia Terrell

The identity of the human remains found last week just north of DeWitt was announced Wednesday in front of nine news cameras perched on tripods inside the Davenport Police station's community room.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski had to speak words no one wanted to utter since a hot day in July 2020.

"In regards to the human remains found near 270th Avenue near DeWitt, an autopsy on the remains was conducted by the Department of Criminal Investigations and we have received confirmation," Sikorski said in a measured tone. Then the 31-year veteran of Davenport's police paused and leaned away from the microphones on the podium in front of him.

Before he could say her name, Sikorski swallowed hard and struggled to hold back tears.

"We have received confirmation," he said again, "that the remains are those of Breasia Terrell."

Visibly shaken. Sikorski paused again before his next words.

"This news is heartbreaking," he said. "Both for Breasia's family and the Davenport community."

Sikorski said investigators remained in contact with Breasia's family after the then-unidentified remains were found last Monday. Her family was informed Tuesday after the remains were identified.

Sikorski declined to offer any details about the ongoing investigation, but he made it clear Breasia's death is being investigated as a homicide.

"Honestly, since she disappeared, we've investigated this case like it's a homicide," Sikorski added.

In an interview, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton could not say if the case will be prosecuted in Scott County or Clinton County.

"It's too early to tell," Walton said. "It's still being investigated."

Human remains were discovered by a pair of fisherman Monday, March 22 in or near a small pond just off the intersection of 270th Avenue and 218th Street three miles north of the town of DeWitt.

Because Breasia, was a missing persons case and credible tips led investigators to Clinton County, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department called Davenport Police. Those remains were fully removed by a forensics team last Tuesday.

Investigators believe Breasia, then 10, was last seen late July 9 or during the early morning hours of July 10 last year.

After extensive searches through out Davenport — including the waters of the lagoon at Credit Island — Davenport Police, deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, searchers from an array or other area law enforcement agencies and a number of volunteers searched throughout rural Clinton County for Breasia last August.

Sikorski declined to comment if the area around the 270th Avenue north of DeWitt was the focus of any previous searches.

The lone person of interest in Breasia's disappearance is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Henry Earl Dinkins was arrested July 10 and later charged with three unrelated counts of violating the sex-offender registry.

Breasia spent the night with her brother at Dinkins' home during the time period she disappeared. Dinkins, 48, is the boy's father. He has not been charged with any crime related to Breasia's disappearance.

In mid-August of last year, the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus learned that by early July Dinkins faced methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to Bureau County Circuit Court electronic records, Dinkins faces one count of the manufacture and delivery of more than 200 grams of amphetamine or an analog of amphetamine, and one count of delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine.

Both Illinois charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

In late August of last year, Dinkins was moved to the Clinton facility because of overcrowding in the Scott County Jail.

Sikorski concluded Wednesday's press briefing by asking for prayers and support for Breasia's family.

"This is a very tragic and emotional time for everyone — especially Breasia's family," Sikorski said. "And we ask that the community remains patient — with Breasia's family and investigators."

STATEMENT FROM BREASIA'S MOTHER

Breasia Terrell's mother, Aishia Lankford, made a statement through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children after the recovery of Breasia's remains:

“Words cannot describe the heartache and emptiness that we feel now that police have confirmed the remains located in DeWitt, Iowa are Breasia. Our love for Breasia has gotten us through the past nine months and will continue to see us through as we fight for justice. We want to thank the community, law enforcement, friends and family who have put in countless hours to help bring Bree home. We ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our daughter, sister and friend. Our focus will now be on seeking answers to what happened on the night she was last seen.”

FAMILY RESOURCES OFFERING COUNSELING

Now that Breasia Terrell's body has been found and identified, how does the community move forward? How can it talk about such an unspeakable tragedy?

Nicole Cisne Durbin, president and CEO at Family Resources, Inc., was the only other speaker to take the podium after the announcement Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski made about Breasia. Her hands gripped the side of the podium as she spoke.

“On behalf of Family Resources and our community I want to express my sincere condolences to Breasia’s family," she said. "We are so sorry this happened and this was not your fault.

“The loss of Breasia will create a ripple effect of trauma throughout our entire community. From her mother, her siblings, her friends and family members, her neighbors, her classmates, teachers, school personnel, all of us in this room, our entire community will feel this tragic loss. We want our community to know that you do not have to deal with this loss alone.”

Durbin was speaking to the community members that searched miles into Campbell's Island, those that passed out flyers for months, the ones that tried doing their own investigations to find some sort of peace in knowing that they were somehow helping.

She was also speaking to a community coming to grips with the loss of a 10-year-old girl.

Family Resources, Inc. is offering free and confidential resources to anyone that has been impacted by trauma or a violent crime. It can provide one-on-one support, group support, debriefings for schools or places of employment, and can help parents who want help talking to their children about the loss.

A 24/7 toll free crisis line is available and staffed by trained advocates at 866-921-3354.

Durbin had some advice for parents to take when talking and helping children through the grieving process. Durbin says what's important to do is have a really honest conversation with their kids and trust their children’s emotions.

“If they are grieving let them grieve," she said. "Give them that space. And then talk to your kids about ways you keep them safe. Because not only is this a tragic loss, grief for kids may scare them.”

— Jessica Gallagher

