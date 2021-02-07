This week in COVID-19: Vaccination issues ... and death

The forecast of a polar vortex forced the Rock Island County Health Department to announce a change of venues for the Tuesday, Feb. 9, vaccination clinic.

Health department officials said the clinic would be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Those attending are asked to wait in their cars in the parking lot with their radios tuned to 89.7 FM to find out when they will be allowed to enter the building. The clinic will be limited to 50 people in the building at the same time.

The health department's weekly public vaccination clinic is normally held in Milan at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction.

Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig once again addressed public questions about the availability of second doses and said changes will be coming to the second-dose clinic schedule.

"We set out a plan for first and second doses earlier this week. We recognize there is a potential bottleneck for second doses toward the middle of March if other partners do not have the supply to do second doses," Ludwig said. "Next Tuesday’s (Feb. 9) plan will stay the same: 350 first-dose slots and 450 second-dose slots.