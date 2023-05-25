Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Fitch Ratings warned the nation’s AAA rating was under threat as negotiations to raise the debt ceiling continue between House GOP leaders and the White House.

» Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has entered the 2024 presidential race with an announcement plagued by technical glitches. He’s stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the party’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.

» President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were among those paying tribute to Tina Turner following the news of the singer's death.

» AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of more than 2 million from Memorial Day last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

» When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem.

» The Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Finals thanks to more Matthew Tkachuk heroics, the Rays bounce back from their 20-1 defeat, an 8-run inning was enough for the Orioles, and the Brewers blank the Astros again.

» Tina Turner has died at age 83. She teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It."

» House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks. But he's warning that the two sides are “still far apart” as they try to reach a budget deal with President Joe Biden.

» Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland as a Justice Department investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents shows signs of winding down.

» Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.

» Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme.

» A man walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him.

» The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest has returned from the mountain pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.

