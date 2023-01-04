Two burglars, three gun stores, no luck

A pair of burglars targeted gun stores in Bettendorf, Eldridge and Muscatine early Monday but did not get away with any firearms.

John VenHorst owns Square Shooters at 420 N. 9th Ave. in Eldridge. He got a chance to review the store’s surveillance tapes Wednesday afternoon and said the two men gained entry around 4 a.m. Monday by kicking out the glass in the store’s front door.

“On the tape, you could see that they came in with their guns drawn and they swept the room in case anyone was inside,” VenHorst said. “As soon as they broke the glass, they had 30 seconds before the alarm started going off.

“There were no guns visible to steal, and once the alarm started, they scrambled out of here like roaches.”

All of the guns available for sale at Square Shooters are placed in a gun vault at the end of every business day, VenHorst said.

“I do know that we were not the only store hit that morning,” VenHorst said. “It looks like these two people were hitting a number of other spots.”

VenHorst was correct.

Muscatine Police think the two men who entered Square Shooters may also have attempted to break into Lewis Firearms at 2:40 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an alarm going off at the gun shop at 210 Stewart Road in Muscatine and found damage to the store’s door and door frame consistent with someone trying to force entry into the building, Lt. David O’Connor said.

Nothing was stolen from the store.

The pair’s crime spree ended with an attempted break-in at R&R Sports in Bettendorf, according to the Eldridge Police Department.

When the burglars left Square Shooters, police said, they headed for Bettendorf. The men last were seen around 4:26 a.m., leaving R&R Sports.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees them should not approach them, police warned. Further details about the suspects and their vehicle were not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police at 563-285-9822 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Reporter David Hotle contributed to this story.

