Two men rob the Papa John's at Moline's City Line Plaza
Two men with weapons robbed the Papa John's Pizza outlet, 150 19th Ave., Moline, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The two, who escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, ordered all on-duty employees inside the pizza shop to the floor upon entering. 

Approximately one hour prior, Davenport Police investigated a robbery shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pizza Hut on Locust Street. Moline Police say they have not made an arrest in connection with the Papa John's robbery and could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

