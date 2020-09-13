Update: Police describe suspects in the armed robbery at Papa John's at Moline's City Line Plaza

Two men with weapons robbed the Papa John's Pizza outlet, 150 19th Ave., Moline, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
An employee told police the two masked men entered the store armed with pistols and demanded cash, according to a news release from Moline Police. The two escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said one suspect was described as a Black man in his teens or early 20s, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build and what appeared to be braided black hair. He was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt with a gray camo pattern, long black pants, and red ankle high athletic shoes and white or light colored gloves. His face was covered by a light blue surgical style mask. He was armed with a black pistol.
Police describe the second suspect as a Black man in his teens or early 20s, also about 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build. He was said to be wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, with a white or light colored shirt under it, and the shirttail hanging down below the hem of the sweat shirt, long black pants and black shoes. His face was covered by a light blue surgical style mask, and he was wearing medium blue surgical gloves. He had a black backpack on and was also armed with a black pistol.
Approximately one hour prior, Davenport Police investigated a robbery shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Pizza Hut on Locust Street. Moline Police say they have not made an arrest in connection with the Papa John's robbery and could not confirm if the two incidents were related.
Moline Police Department ask anyone with information to call the Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
