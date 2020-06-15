UPDATED: Kewanee teen, 16 and woman, 21, killed in the boating accident at the steel dam

Two people were killed in a boating accident Sunday near the steel dam in Milan when the boat they were in failed to start and went over the dam.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Alondra I. Acosta, 21, of Kewanee, died from injuries received in the accident that involved four people.
The Johnson County medical examiner's office said a second victim, Alexander Ravelingeen, 16, of Kewanee, also died. He was initially transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island, then transferred to University of Iowa hospitals.
Two others were in the boat. One had minor injuries and one had no visible injuries when treated Sunday.
The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m, Sunday. A call to rescuers Sunday was placed at 11th Street and 50th Avenue, near Vandruff Island, Rock Island, just off an island that splits the Rock River. The boat was on the south side of the river dam, and had gone over the steel dam in Milan.
"From the report we have, they were doing some intermittent fishing,'' Tony Petriekis, conservation officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said of the four who were in the boat.
Sgt. Petriekis added that last time the four stopped to fish and then attempted to start the boat, they were approximately one-quarter-mile upstream from the roller dam.
"They would fish, start up the boat and move to another spot, stop and fish some more,'' Sgt. Petriekis added. " Each time they were able to start the motor on the boat. This time they could not and began drifting and could not stop. Just a nightmare.''
There is a sign on the north side of the roller dam indicating danger. Usually, orange buoys that run the width of the Rock River before the roller dam. Those buoys were resting against the south shore of the river just in front of the rollers on Monday.
Sgt. Petriekis said the DNR is not responsible for stringing the orange safety buoys across the river.
"I don't know where that falls,'' he said.
