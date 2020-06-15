UPDATED: Kewanee teen, 16 and woman, 21, killed in the boating accident at the steel dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were killed in a boating accident Sunday near the steel dam in Milan when the boat they were in failed to start and went over the dam.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Alondra I. Acosta, 21, of Kewanee, died from injuries received in the accident that involved four people.

The Johnson County medical examiner's office said a second victim, Alexander Ravelingeen, 16, of Kewanee, also died. He was initially transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island, then transferred to University of Iowa hospitals.

Two others were in the boat. One had minor injuries and one had no visible injuries when treated Sunday.

The accident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m, Sunday. A call to rescuers Sunday was placed at 11th Street and 50th Avenue, near Vandruff Island, Rock Island, just off an island that splits the Rock River. The boat was on the south side of the river dam, and had gone over the steel dam in Milan.

"From the report we have, they were doing some intermittent fishing,'' Tony Petriekis, conservation officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said of the four who were in the boat.