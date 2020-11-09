Veterans Day Parade set for Wednesday in Davenport

Numerous Veterans Day events are planned on Wednesday. Here are some of those events:

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Davenport will step off at 10 a.m., Wednesday. The parade will start at Western and 3rd streets, turn left on 2nd Street, then left on Main Street, then left on 4th Street, then head back to the Scott County Courthouse. There will be a 20-minute ceremony at the flagpole. Masks and social distancing strongly recommended.

Extreme Clean Car Wash will offer free car washes to all veterans and active military members at its eight locations on Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. Extreme Clean’s local wash is located at 4506 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. A government or military I.D. will be required to receive the free car wash.

Metro Link, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport CitiBus are offering free fixed-route bus rides to veterans through Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held on at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Veteran's Memorial Park shelter, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Cookies and coffee will be available. Masks are strongly recommended. More than 20 new names have been added to the memorial since last year for a total of 913 names.

