Watch Now: French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Military training became high-tech for 80 French officer cadets who took part in drills along with robots in western France's Guer.
A man convicted of arson in Muscatine County is being sought after failing to return to a work release program in Davenport.
The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested at the conclusion of a 2019 high-speed chase claims the maneuver a Sioux City police officer used to s…
A 19-year-old Camanche man is facing sex abuse charges after Clinton County authorities alleged he raped a 10-year-old girl.
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Michigan to falsifying patient medical records.
President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment."
The U.S. is recommending a "pause" in administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
GRUNDY CENTER — A state trooper was killed in Grundy Center on Friday night, and the suspected killer is in critical condition with multiple g…
Multiple people including a police officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, authorities said, adding that the scene had been secured.
