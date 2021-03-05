Watch Now: Incredible Russian art exhibit takes place under freezing water

Take a look at this incredible art exhibit under the freezing waters of the White Sea in Russia.

Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who's been missing since July 2020, will be featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled…
Tucked into a back corner of the brand-new R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Davenport's 4th Street, is a 7,000-square-foot suite of offices behind a…
The Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday was scheduled to take up a proposal to ban traffic cameras throughout Iowa, with the exception of a stretch of Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Welcome Way in Davenport between Harrison and 35th streets was closed for a couple of hours Friday night as Davenport Police investigated a si…
Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss' legacy says it will stop publishing six titles because of racist imagery.
A crash on Highway 61 near Long Grove left two dead and three injured Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa’s newest theme park is rising from a former farm field south of Waterloo.
President Biden has OK'd making the stimulus checks' salary eligibility more targeted in the Senate bill. Here's what it means and where the Senate bill stands.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the 14-year-old boy found dead near Farnam Street in Davenport Thursday was believed to be involved …
An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.
