Watch Now: Keeper takes tumble into icy penguin pool at UK zoo

Cameras captured the hilarious moment a penguin keeper slipped into a freezing pool at the Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire, England.
The Davenport Police arrested a 55-year man Friday, charging him with lascivious acts with a child and multiple counts of purchasing materials…
DES MOINES — The ink was not yet dry on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first K-12 education priority Friday when she began lobbying for her next proposal,…
Joseph R. Diehl has seen combat as a U.S. Marine in places like Saipan and Okinawa. He rose through the ranks at International Harvester after…
Former President Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial.
Bettendorf police early Wednesday arrested a man who authorities say was carrying just more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street val…
Roald Tweet, 87, a longtime Augustana professor known for his unique personality and many accomplishments could be remembered for many things.
JOHNSTON --- If Chuck Grassley runs for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate, Iowa’s Republican Party state chairman will be “smiling.”
A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework.
President Biden is warning of a steep and growing "cost of inaction" on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. A look at the plan, where it stands and what's next.
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.
