Watch Now: Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Watch a critically endangered black rhino calf walk and wobble during its first appearance at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, Australia.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch a critically endangered black rhino calf walk and wobble during its first appearance at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, Australia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the 14-year-old boy found dead near Farnam Street in Davenport Thursday was believed to be involved …
Tucked into a back corner of the brand-new R. Richard Bittner YMCA on Davenport's 4th Street, is a 7,000-square-foot suite of offices behind a…
The Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday was scheduled to take up a proposal to ban traffic cameras throughout Iowa, with the exception of a stretch of Interstate 380 in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Welcome Way in Davenport between Harrison and 35th streets was closed for a couple of hours Friday night as Davenport Police investigated a si…
WATERLOO, Iowa — Iowa’s newest theme park is rising from a former farm field south of Waterloo.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Mike Christiansen built a home in Cherokee, Iowa, which was decorated all in taupe. But the lover of art and color found i…
A Scott County supervisor serving dual roles on a Davenport board — as both an elected county official and school board member — is in violati…
JOHNSTON — A new state website with COVID-19 vaccine information will launch soon, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday, but the site will not be c…
Firefighters from multiple Quad-Cities fire departments were still knocking down the flames when Gwendolyn Lee hopped on her cell phone to cal…
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh my! Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have wreaked havoc in the Everglades and across the state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.