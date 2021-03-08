Watch Now: Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

International Women's Day was marked in Russia with the military a parachute jump. They also handed out tulips in celebration of the day.
When Griffyn Fruits remembers the past year, she thinks about COVID-19. And fear.
Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who's been missing since July 2020, will be featured on a one-hour special on Investigation Discovery titled…
"She was one of my best friends for 30 years...I will miss her patience, advice and wicked sense of humor. She was a once-in-a-lifetime friend and colleague," said Carla Hubert, a colleague of Cherie Dandurand at Woodbury Central Middle School.
Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss' legacy says it will stop publishing six titles because of racist imagery.
A crash on Highway 61 near Long Grove left two dead and three injured Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
DES MOINES — Those with certain medical conditions as well as pregnant people, smokers and those who are overweight are now eligible for a COV…
President Biden has OK'd making the stimulus checks' salary eligibility more targeted in the Senate bill. Here's what it means and where the Senate bill stands.
An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.
Some of the most horrific images from early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from places like Bergamo, Italy and New York City, where hospitals w…
The Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a Southern California crash were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence with Mexico.
