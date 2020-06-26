'We have to get it together, Quad-Cities': COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Quad-Cities. Health officials say it's caused by young people, lax about health precautions, frequenting bars and restaurants.

Katz, Ludwig and Thoreson agree that protests did not seem to factor into the increase. Katz also noted increased testing is not playing a role.

"Risk of transmission outdoors is less than indoors,'' he said. "Shoulder-to-shoulder, with no face covering on, and general lack of hand-washing are issues. Some have tried to explain recent increase to increased testing. This is not the case, because our epidemic curve is exclusively people with illness. This is not an artifact of testing.''

Katz also cautioned against the city of Davenport holding a fireworks show set for July 3 along the riverfront.

"Any mass gathering that brings people together from unrelated households is inadvisable,'' he said. "I can't ban the fireworks, but if someone asked me if we should have a mass gathering on July 4 (July 3), I would not.''

Restaurants closing because of positive cases

On social media, Iowa Quad-Cities bars and restaurants are posting about positive cases among their staff. Atomic Coffee, Foundry Food and Tap and the Treehouse Pub and Eatery have all closed temporarily.

In a phone conversation Friday, Foundry Food and Tap assistant manager Nehemiah Briggs, confirmed the closing. He referred to a Facebook post from owner Michael Dewitte.