Norway euthanizes Freya the walrus that climbed on to boats and piers in Oslo

Authorities in Norway say they have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans. The female walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal. Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early Sunday “based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety.” The head of the directorate said other options including moving the animal elsewhere were considered but authorities concluded this was not a viable option.